ISTANBUL May 9 Turkish discount retailer BIM on Friday posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 107.8 million lira ($52 million) while sales rose to 3.4 billion lira.

BIM had been expected to post a net profit of 113 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 12 banks and brokerages.

($1 = 2.0738 Turkish Liras)