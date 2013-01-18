ISTANBUL Jan 18 Turkish journalist Mehmet Ali
Birand, whose documentaries and books helped shape many Turks'
understanding of their recent tumultuous history, died in
Istanbul late on Thursday.
Birand suffered cardiac arrest due to complications while
undergoing gallbladder surgery, according to the Hurriyet Daily
News for which he worked.
The 71-year-old had been battling cancer, for which he had
had surgery in 2011.
With a career spanning almost 50 years, Birand interviewed
world leaders from Bill Clinton to Francois Mitterrand to Saddam
Hussein. He worked mainly as a newspaper columnist and
anchorman, including at CNN Turk.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, whom Birand
interviewed often, described him as "professional and
passionate" in a statement. A devout Muslim, Erdogan said he had
prayed for Birand when he underwent cancer surgery.
Birand's documentary films about the 1960 and 1980 military
coups helped define those watershed moments in the public
record.
In October he told a parliamentary commission investigating
Turkey's coups that he and other members of the media had
tacitly supported such military interventions.
His book "30 Hot Days" was an insider-like account of the
international manoeuvring by Britain, the United States, Turkey
and Greece that followed Turkey's 1974 invasion of Cyprus.
Turkey still keeps 30,000 or more troops on the eastern
Mediterranean island and backs a small Turkish Cypriot
administration there, while the rest of the world considers
Greek Cypriots the only legitimate authority for the island.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Jon Boyle)