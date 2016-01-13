ISTANBUL Jan 13 Turkey's interior minister said
on Wednesday the suicide bomber in an attack which killed 10
people in Istanbul's historic tourist district a day earlier was
not on any wanted list but had registered with Turkey's
immigration authorities.
Efkan Ala said the man's fingerprints were on record with
the Turkish authorities, when asked about a report in the
Turkish media that the man had registered at an immigration
office in Istanbul a week ago.
"Your assessment that his fingerprints were taken and there
is a record of him is correct. But he was not on the wanted
individuals list. And neither is he on the target individuals
list sent to us by other countries," Ala told a news conference.
