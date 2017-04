ISTANBUL Jan 12 The suicide bomber responsible for an attack which killed 10 people in Istanbul on Tuesday was thought to have recently entered Turkey from Syria and was not on Turkey's watch list of suspected militants, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

Kurtulmus said thousands of people were being tracked for suspected militant links but the bomber was not one of them.

