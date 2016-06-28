ISTANBUL, June 28 Ten people were killed in an attack on Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday, Turkey's justice minister was quoted as saying by broadcaster NTV.

An attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle at the airport, NTV quoted Bekir Bozdag as saying. A Turkish official and witnesses said there were two attackers, who blew themselves up after opening fire. (Reporting by Istanbul and Ankara bureaux; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)