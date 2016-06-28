ISTANBUL, June 28 Suicide bomb attacks on Tuesday at Istanbul's main Ataturk Airport wounded 60 people, six of them seriously, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Ten people were killed when two suicide bombers opened fire, then blew themselves up at the main international airport in Istanbul, Europe's third-busiest. Officials initially said 20 people were hurt. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)