ISTANBUL, April 12 The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group said on Wednesday its militants carried out Tuesday's bomb attack on a police compound in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, in which three people were killed including a police officer.

A statement on a PKK website said its militants had planted more than 2.5 tonnes of explosives under the compound in an attack days before a referendum on expanding President Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

