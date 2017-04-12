ISTANBUL, April 12 The Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) militant group said on Wednesday its militants carried out
Tuesday's bomb attack on a police compound in the southeastern
Turkish city of Diyarbakir, in which three people were killed
including a police officer.
A statement on a PKK website said its militants had planted
more than 2.5 tonnes of explosives under the compound in an
attack days before a referendum on expanding President Tayyip
Erdogan's powers.
PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the
European Union and the United States.
