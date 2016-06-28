June 28 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday the attack on an Istanbul airport was a reminder that the United States "cannot retreat."

"Today's attack in Istanbul only strengthens our resolve to defeat the forces of terrorism and radical jihadism around the world," she said in a statement. "We must deepen our cooperation with our allies and partners in the Middle East and Europe to take on this threat."

