ISTANBUL Jan 12 The suicide bomber who killed
at least 10 foreigners in the heart of Istanbul's historic
tourist district on Tuesday, most of them German, was a foreign
member of Islamic State, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
said.
Davutoglu said all of those killed in the attack were
foreigners and that he had spoken with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel to express condolences. Most of those wounded were also
German, he said.
Speaking in Ankara in comment broadcast on television,
Davutoglu vowed that Turkey would find those linked to the
bomber and punish them and said that its fight against Islamic
State would continue.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)