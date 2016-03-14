UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL, March 14 Police detained four people in southeast Turkey on Monday in connection with the vehicle used in Sunday's car bomb attack in the capital Ankara which killed 37 people, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
It cited security sources as saying the four were detained in the city of Sanliurfa, situated north of the Syrian border, after they established that the vehicle was bought from a car showroom there. The four suspects were to be taken to Ankara, it added. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.