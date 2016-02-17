ISTANBUL Feb 17 Turkey's fight against "pawns" carrying out attacks and the forces behind them will grow more determined, President Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement on Wednesday, after a car bomb killed at least 28 people in the capital Ankara.

"We will continue our fight against the pawns that carry out such attacks, which know no moral or humanitarian bounds, and the forces behind them with more determination every day," Erdogan said in a statement.

A car laden with explosives detonated next to military buses near the armed forces' headquarters on Wednesday. The military condemned the bombing as a terrorist attack on the buses as they waited at traffic lights. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Melih Aslan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)