UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ANKARA, June 30 Evidence gathered so far points to Islamic State responsibility for a triple suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport this week, Turkish Interior Minister Efkan Ala told parliament on Thursday.
Ala said the death toll from Tuesday night's attack had risen to 43 people, including 19 foreigners. The three suspected bombers were from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, a Turkish government official said earlier. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders