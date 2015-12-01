UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL Dec 1 One person was killed after an explosion at an Istanbul subway station that was apparently triggered by a power transformer on Tuesday, Turkey's Haberturk TV said.
A municipal official told Reuters that train operations had been suspended at the Bayrampasa metro station after a loud noise was heard. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders