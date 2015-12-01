ISTANBUL Dec 1 One person was killed after an explosion at an Istanbul subway station that was apparently triggered by a power transformer on Tuesday, Turkey's Haberturk TV said.

A municipal official told Reuters that train operations had been suspended at the Bayrampasa metro station after a loud noise was heard. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)