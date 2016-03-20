CORRECTED-Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
ANKARA, March 20 Turkey has identified the suicide bomber behind Saturday's attack in Istanbul as a member of Islamic State born in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said on Sunday.
"We have determined that Mehmet Ozturk, born in 1992 in Gaziantep, has carried out the heinous attack on Saturday in Istanbul. It has been established that he is a member of Daesh," Ala told a news confernce broadcast live on television.
Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by David Dolan; editing by David Clarke)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, underscoring the magnitude of the loss of economic growth momentum in the first quarter.