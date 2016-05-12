ISTANBUL May 12 A vehicle exploded near a military barracks in Turkey's biggest city of Istanbul on Thursday, CNN Turk reported, the latest in a spate of bombings to hit the country this year.

Broadcaster NTV said five people were wounded. Ambulances were rushing to the scene, CNN Turk said.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings this year, including two suicide bombings in tourist areas of Istanbul blamed on Islamic State and two car bombings in the capital, Ankara, which were claimed by a Kurdish militant group.

