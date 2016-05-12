Nestle Purina 'Beggin' dog treat lawsuit is scrapped
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.
ISTANBUL May 12 A vehicle exploded near a military barracks in Turkey's biggest city of Istanbul on Thursday, CNN Turk reported, the latest in a spate of bombings to hit the country this year.
Broadcaster NTV said five people were wounded. Ambulances were rushing to the scene, CNN Turk said.
Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings this year, including two suicide bombings in tourist areas of Istanbul blamed on Islamic State and two car bombings in the capital, Ankara, which were claimed by a Kurdish militant group.
LONDON, April 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents of one of inner London's poorest boroughs have launched a legal challenge against plans to demolish 1,300 flats for low-income families to make way for a 2 billion pound ($2.5 billion) housing project managed by a private developer.