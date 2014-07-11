(Adds official statement)
ISTANBUL, July 11 A gas explosion killed one
person and injured more than 30 on a busy square in the western
Turkish city of Denizli early on Friday, the country's disaster
management agency said.
The Disaster and Emergency Presidency (AFAD) said in a
statement the blast occurred in a bakery in a seven-storey
building.
Many residential and commercial buildings in Turkey use gas
for heating and cooking and explosions caused by leaks are not
uncommon.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Can Sezer and Seda Sezer; Writing
by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)