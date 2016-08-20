(Recasts with latest death toll, statement from governor's
office)
By Umit Besktas and Tuvan Gumrukcu
ANKARA/ISTANBUL Aug 20 Twenty-two people were
killed and 94 wounded when a suspected suicide bomber targeted a
wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep on
Saturday, adding to a surge in violence this week in the mainly
Kurdish southeast.
Ambulances raced to the scene and video footage from
broadcaster CNN Turk showed police and emergency services
workers rushing through packed streets in the city.
The attack appeared to have hit when a large group of people
from a wedding party took to the streets in celebration,
security sources said.
Islamic State militants were believed to be behind the
attack, Samil Tayyar, a member of parliament from ruling AK
Party said on Twitter, while Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek
told broadcaster NTV the blast appeared to be the work of a
suicide bomber.
"We wish God's mercy for those who have lost their lives in
this cruel attack, and for the injured, a quick recovery," the
Gaziantep provincial governor's office said in a statement,
confirming the death toll.
"We strongly condemn this cruel terror attack and those
carrying it out."
Mahmut Togrul, a member of parliament for Gaziantep from
Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, told Reuters it
was a Kurdish wedding. Islamic State has been blamed for suicide
bombings on Kurdish gatherings in the past.
Turkey faces multiple security threats from Islamic State
militants at home and across the border with neighbouring Syria
as well as from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
A group of rogue Turkish soldiers last month attempted to
overthrow the government, commandeering tanks, helicopters and
warplanes in an attempted putsch that killed 240 people. The
Ankara government has blamed on followers of the exiled cleric
Fethullah Gulen, but Gulen has denied the charge.
Three suspected Islamic State suicide bombers killed 44
people at Istanbul's main airport in June, the deadliest in a
string of attacks in Turkey this year.
Violence flared up again this past week in the largely
Kurdish southeast, with bomb attacks leaving 10 people dead in
separate attacks, mostly police and soldiers, in an escalation
that officials blamed on Kurdish PKK militants.
Turkey's restive southeast has been hit by a wave of
violence since the collapse of a 2-1/2-year ceasefire with the
PKK in July last year. The PKK has since carried out dozens of
attacks on police and military posts in the largely Kurdish
region.
