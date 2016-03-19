DUBLIN, March 19 A number of Irish citizens were among the injured in Istanbul, Ireland's foreign minister said on Saturday, after a suicide bomber blew himself up on a major shopping and tourist thoroughfare.

"We are aware of a number of Irish citizens among the injured," Charlie Flanagan said in a statement, adding that an embassy official in Istanbul was providing consular assistance.

Five people, including the suicide bomber, were killed in the attack in Istanbul and at least 36 wounded. Israel said earlier that some of its citizens were among the wounded. Broadcaster NTV earlier reported that two of the injured were from Iceland.

