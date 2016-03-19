DUBLIN, March 19 A number of Irish citizens were
among the injured in Istanbul, Ireland's foreign minister said
on Saturday, after a suicide bomber blew himself up on a major
shopping and tourist thoroughfare.
"We are aware of a number of Irish citizens among the
injured," Charlie Flanagan said in a statement, adding that an
embassy official in Istanbul was providing consular assistance.
Five people, including the suicide bomber, were killed in
the attack in Istanbul and at least 36 wounded. Israel said
earlier that some of its citizens were among the wounded.
Broadcaster NTV earlier reported that two of the injured were
from Iceland.
