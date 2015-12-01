ISTANBUL Dec 1 Five people were injured when a pipe bomb exploded on an overpass near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday, the district mayor told A Haber television.

Atilla Aydiner, the mayor of the Bayrampasa district on the European side of the city, was speaking on live television after the explosion hit the industrial and residential area near the height of evening rush hour.

