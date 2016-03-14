ANKARA, March 14 Evidence shows that one of two suspected perpetrators of a car bomb attack which killed 37 people in the Turkish capital Ankara was a woman who joined the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group in 2013, security officials said on Monday.

They identified the woman as having been born in 1992 and being from the eastern Turkish city of Kars. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)