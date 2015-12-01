ISTANBUL Dec 1 The cause of a blast near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday was still unknown and police investigations were underway, a police official told Reuters.

Broadcaster NTV reported the blast at an overpass near the Bayrampasa metro station on the European side of the city may have been caused by a bomb, while Haberturk TV said it was believed to have been triggered by a transformer. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)