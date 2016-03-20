ISTANBUL, March 20 A soccer derby between Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Galatasaray scheduled for Sunday evening was postponed and fans evacuated after the Istanbul Governor's office said "serious intelligence was obtained" about a potential security threat, CNN Turk TV said.

The cancellation of the match, which was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), came a day after a suicide bomber killed himself and four other people, and wounded dozens more, in an attack on Istanbul's most popular shopping district.

