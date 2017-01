ISTANBUL Dec 10 Turkish soccer team Bursaspor said none of its fans appeared to have been injured in an explosion outside one of Istanbul's main stadiums hours after the end of a match on Saturday.

"We have contacted our fan groups. There appear to be no injuries among our fans. We wish injured citizens a quick recovery," Bursaspor said in a statement on its Twitter account.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)