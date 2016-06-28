UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL, June 28 Two suspects blew themselves up at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Tuesday, detonating their explosives just before the security check at the international terminal, a Turkish official said.
Police fired shots to try to "neutralise" the suspects, the official said. Around 40 people were wounded in the blast, broadcaster HaberTurk reported.
(Reporting by Turkey newsroom; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders