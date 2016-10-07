ISTANBUL Oct 7 Turkish police have captured a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant whom they suspect carried out a "motorbike bomb" attack on Thursday that wounded 10 people near an Istanbul police station, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Friday.

It said a total of six people had been detained in connection with the attack in the Yenibosna neighbourhood, several kilometres from Istanbul Ataturk Airport, the country's largest airport. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Paul Tait)