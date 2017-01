ISTANBUL Dec 11 A suspected car bomb outside an Istanbul soccer stadium on Saturday killed at least 13 people, police sources said.

Broadcaster NTV said 38 people had been wounded but gave no details of any death toll. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu earlier said around 20 people had been wounded and that there was no immediate information on any deaths.

