ISTANBUL Dec 11 Explosions outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul late on Saturday killed 15 people and wounded 69, a Turkish official said, citing information from the health ministry.

Two explosions, one thought to have been a suicide bomb, struck outside the Besiktas soccer stadium in Istanbul, in an attack that officials said appeared to have been targeting police, hours after a match between two of Turkey's top teams.

