ISTANBUL Dec 12 The death toll from Saturday night's twin bombings in Istanbul has risen to 44, of whom 36 were police officers, Health Minister Recep Akdag was cited as saying by state-run Anadolu agency and other media on Monday.

An offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility for the bombings outside an Istanbul soccer stadium, which also wounded around 150 people. The death toll was previously said to be 38. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)