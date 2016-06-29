ISTANBUL, June 29 One Ukrainian and one Iranian citizen were among 36 people killed by three suicide bombers in an attack at Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday night blamed on Islamic State militants, officials from the two countries said on Wednesday.

Around 150 people were wounded in the attack and Saudi media reported that among those hurt were seven Saudis, who were in good condition.

