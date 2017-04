LIMA Jan 12 One Peruvian man was killed and a Peruvian woman wounded in the suicide bombing in the historic heart of Istanbul on Tuesday, Peru's foreign ministry said.

The bomber, thought to have crossed recently from Syria, killed at least 10 people, most of them German tourists, in an attack which Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu blamed on Islamic State.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Writing by Nick Tattersall)