WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday in response to the attack on the Istanbul airport that the "terrorist threat has never been greater."

"Our enemies are brutal and ruthless and will do anything to murder those who do not bend to their will. We must take steps now to protect America from terrorists, and do everything in our power to improve our security to keep America safe," he said.

