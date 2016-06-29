Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials are monitoring the situation after attacks at Turkey's main Istanbul airport and have been in touch with U.S. and international counterparts, a department spokeswoman said.
The department and its partners "routinely adapt both seen and unseen security measures in order to counter evolving threats," spokeswoman Marsha Catron added. (Reporting by Diona Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)