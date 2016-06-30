WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Thursday that one American was injured in the Istanbul airport attacks that killed 43 people.

Johnson said in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee the attack bore the "hallmark" of Islamic State militants and that Americans should expect "enhanced security presence" at airports over the July 4 weekend.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)