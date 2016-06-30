UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Thursday that one American was injured in the Istanbul airport attacks that killed 43 people.
Johnson said in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee the attack bore the "hallmark" of Islamic State militants and that Americans should expect "enhanced security presence" at airports over the July 4 weekend.
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders