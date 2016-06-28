UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, June 28 The White House on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the attack on the Istanbul airport and said the United States remains steadfast in its support for Turkey.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders