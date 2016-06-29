UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL, June 29 Forty-one people are still in intensive care in Turkish hospitals among some 250 people hurt in a suicide bomb attack which killed 41 people at Istanbul's main international airport, Health Minister Recep Akdag said on Wednesday.
Among the people who were wounded were citizens of Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ukraine and Switzerland, Akdag told reporters in comments broadcast live on Turkish television. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders