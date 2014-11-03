UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL Nov 3 Ten bodies were retrieved from the sea in Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on Monday after a boat believed to be carrying about 40 illegal migrants sank, broadcaster NTV and other Turkish media reported.
NTV said search and rescue operations were continuing in the area, near the Black Sea end of the Bosphorus. Coastguard officials were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Andrew Heavens)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders