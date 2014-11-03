ISTANBUL Nov 3 Ten bodies were retrieved from the sea in Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on Monday after a boat believed to be carrying about 40 illegal migrants sank, broadcaster NTV and other Turkish media reported.

NTV said search and rescue operations were continuing in the area, near the Black Sea end of the Bosphorus. Coastguard officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Andrew Heavens)