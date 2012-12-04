UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, is planning to tap its 6% USD2bn bond due in 2041, according to a source.
The sovereign has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and RBS on the transaction, which is today's business.
The issue is the sovereign's first foray in the international capital markets since rating agency Fitch upgraded the country to investment grade in November.
(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources