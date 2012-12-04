LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, is planning to tap its 6% USD2bn bond due in 2041, according to a source.

The sovereign has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and RBS on the transaction, which is today's business.

The issue is the sovereign's first foray in the international capital markets since rating agency Fitch upgraded the country to investment grade in November.

(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)