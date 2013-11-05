LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set initial price thoughts of 4.625% area on its upcoming issue of a euro-denominated eight-year bond, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/Fitch, is looking to price the benchmark-sized transaction on Tuesday.

Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are the leads on the SEC-registered deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)