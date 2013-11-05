UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set final guidance of 4.5% area (plus or minus 5bp) on its upcoming issue of a EUR1.25bn eight-year bond, according to market sources.
Order books for the issue have gone subject globally and were heard at around EUR3.75bn, according to a source.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/Fitch, released initial price thoughts of 4.625% area earlier on Tuesday.
Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are the leads on the SEC-registered issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources