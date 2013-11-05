UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/Fitch, has launched a EUR1.25bn eight-year bond at the final yield of 4.45%, according to market sources.
Final terms came at the tight end of revised guidance of 4.5% area (plus or minus 5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 4.625% area released earlier on Tuesday.
Order books for the issue were heard at around EUR3.75bn when they went subject, according to a source.
Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are the leads on the SEC-registered issue, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources