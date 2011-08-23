ISTANBUL Aug 23 Turkey's Treasury said on Tuesday it sold 378.2 million Turkish lira ($211.8 million) worth of its new Aug. 21, 2013 revenue-indexed bonds.

Coupon payments are indexed to state-owned companies' revenues. The bonds are an interest-free product making them attractive to investors who wish to adhere to Islamic banking customs. ($1 = 1.786 Turkish Liras) (Editing by Anna Willard)