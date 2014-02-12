LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has opened books on a new long 30-year international bond issue, according to lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has set initial price thoughts on the new issue, which will mature in February 2045, at 6.75%-6.875%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the new issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)