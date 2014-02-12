LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has launched its planned USD1.5bn February 2045 international bond at the final yield of 6.70%, according to lead managers.

Final terms came at the tight end of final guidance of 6.70% to 6.75% and tight to initial price thoughts of 6.75% to 6.875% area, released earlier on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the SEC-registered transaction, which is expected price today.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)