LONDON Feb 15 Turkish sovereign dollar bonds
sold off heavily on Monday and default insurance costs rose amid
escalating military tensions around its border with Syria.
Turkey vowed the "harshest reaction" against Kurdish militia
if they approach the northern Syrian town of Azaz. The Syrian
army is within 25 km (15 miles) of the Turkish border and the
Kurdish YPG militia has used the situation to extend its
presence along the Turkish border
Ankara has denied its security forces have entered Syrian
territory.
Turksih yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries rose 16 basis
points on the EMBI Global emerging debt index to 350 bps, their
widest since September, while the underlying index was unchanged
. Data from Tradeweb showed the 2034 issue down more than
one cent.
Turkish five-year credit default swaps rose 10 basis points
from Friday's close to 310 bps, according to Markit.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Nigel Stephenson)