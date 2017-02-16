BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Turkey has launched a US$1.25bn tap of its March 2027 bonds at a yield of 5.65%, according to a lead.
The size is bigger than the US$1bn the leads had told the market to expect in their initial announcement on Thursday.
The tap takes the overall size of the notes to US$3.25bn.
Official guidance was 5.75% area, which compared with initial price thoughts of 5.85% area.
The notes, which carry a 6% coupon, were originally priced on January 18 for US$2bn at 6.15%.
BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and MUFG are lead managers on the tap, which is today's business.
Turkey is rated Ba1 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.