ISTANBUL Jan 20 A cargo ship involved in
a collision in Turkey's Bosphorus strait on Friday was in danger
of sinking, shipping agency GAC said.
"The situation on M/V Kayan I is getting critical minute by
minute, and there was a rescue operation for the crew," GAC said
in a e-mailed note. "The vessel is still taking water, and there
is high risk of her sinking."
The M/V Kayan I, a 5,644 deadweight tonne (dwt) Sierra
Leone-flagged general cargo vessel, collided with the M/V
Adriablue cargo ship in the southern part of the Bosphorus. It
was taking on water in its stern and had been towed to a secure
position.
GAC said earlier on Friday both the Bosphorus and
Dardanelles straits were currently open to shipping traffic.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane
Baird)