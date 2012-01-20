ISTANBUL Jan 20 A cargo ship involved in a collision in Turkey's Bosphorus strait on Friday was in danger of sinking, shipping agency GAC said.

"The situation on M/V Kayan I is getting critical minute by minute, and there was a rescue operation for the crew," GAC said in a e-mailed note. "The vessel is still taking water, and there is high risk of her sinking."

The M/V Kayan I, a 5,644 deadweight tonne (dwt) Sierra Leone-flagged general cargo vessel, collided with the M/V Adriablue cargo ship in the southern part of the Bosphorus. It was taking on water in its stern and had been towed to a secure position.

GAC said earlier on Friday both the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits were currently open to shipping traffic. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)