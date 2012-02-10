ISTANBUL Feb 10 Tanker traffic through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, a key shipping route for Russian oil and other commodities, remained closed on Friday for a second day due to reduced visibility caused by a snowstorm.

Passage for vessels was suspended on Thursday due to poor visibility in the strait, which runs through Istanbul and forms a vital link for traffic between the Black Sea and Mediterranean.

The GAC shipping agency warned on Thursday it could take two or three days before the strait, one of the world's busiest waterways, reopens.

There were gale warnings for parts of the Marmara, Black Sea and Aegean, the shipping agent said.

The Dardanelles Strait, linking the Sea of Marmara to the Mediterranean was open to traffic, however, GAC said.

The Bosphorus and Dardanelles are the only maritime link to the world's oceans for Black Sea states. Some 150 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products, mainly from Russia, transit the straits annually.

Poor weather conditions in the winter regularly disrupt traffic in the narrow, environmentally sensitive waterways. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by James Jukwey)