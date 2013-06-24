ISTANBUL, June 24 Turkey's Bourse Istanbul has received non-binding bids for a planned strategic partnership and may sign a deal at the end of the third quarter, chairman Ibrahim Turhan told Reuters in an interview late on Friday.

Turhan said he expected the bourse to be ready for an initial public offering from the first quarter of 2016.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir; Editing by Nick Tattersall)