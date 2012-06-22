BRIEF-Saputo announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
* Announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
ISTANBUL, June 22 Turkey's Istanbul Stock Exchange said on Friday that the closing time for the country's main stock index will be pushed back by 10 minutes to 1440 GMT from the current 1430 GMT from July 16.
The exchange gave no specific reason for the change in closing time. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
* Announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.