ISTANBUL Feb 19 The Istanbul Stock Exchange is to come together with local gold and derivatives exchanges in April as part of plans to make the Turkish capital a regional financial centre, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The planned merger is due to formally take effect in June, creating a combined entity called Bourse Istanbul, but the separate entities will start trading under a single management two months earlier, said Mustafa Kemal Yilmaz, deputy chairman of the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Turkey is merging the Istanbul Stock Exchange, the Gold Exchange and the Derivatives Exchange and is also launching new financial products and markets as part of a plan by the government to eventually privatise the bourse.

Istanbul Stock Exchange introduced single stock futures in December. The bourse plans to introduce index options in the second quarter of 2013 and foreign exchange options will start trading in 2013, Yilmaz said. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Holmes)